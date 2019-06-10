Mancini demands ‘the best Italy’ in clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina

Head coach Roberto Mancini will make a number of unnamed changes as Italy take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tuesday night’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Group J leaders made it three wins from three – without conceding a goal – in qualification for next summer’s European Championship with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Greece on Saturday thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci.

The Azzurri are three points ahead of nearest challengers Finland, with Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina two points further back.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday evening, former Manchester City boss Mancini stressed it would be difficult but he would shake his squad up for the fixture.

As quoted on www.figc.it, Mancini said: “There will be some changes, but not many.

“Let’s see who will be better. The choice is the most sore point, they are all such good players that it’s not so easy to decide.”

After Italy’s failure to qualify for last summer’s World Cup in Russia, Mancini is leaving nothing to chance this time around and is confident they will dig deep to maintain their perfect start.

He added: “There are times when things go wrong. (The) Italy (team) that didn’t qualify for the World Cup was strong. These are moments that happen.

Advertising

“I believe that, after the disappointment, there was an extra push, something different and more beautiful. Italy has always been a land of good players, we needed time.”

The only other occasion the two sides met was a friendly which Bosnia and Herzegovina edged 2-1 in 1996 but Mancini believes the history between the two nations does not matter as long as Italy give 100 percent.

The visitors head into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Finland.

He said: “By nature I am always relaxed, when we always play we must study. I like to train the boys, they are all good, quality players.

Advertising

“Of course we must be careful. Just go back a few days, Turkey is not very different from Greece and won 2-0 against France.

“If we do not give the maximum, at this level, the risk is there. Bosnia comes from this defeat so it will be a different race.

“I also believe that Bosnia is a strong candidate (to qualify) – I think it was an episode in Finland. This is why we need the best Italy.”