The best moments from day 15 at the French Open

Rafael Nadal continued to set records at the French Open with his 12th title on the Paris clay.

The 33-year-old is the only player ever to reach a dozen singles titles at the same grand slam after a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem.

Thiem had defeated Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals but came away the beaten finalist for the second year in a row.

Picture of the day

Rafael Nadal lies flat on his back after winning his 12th title (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Tweet of the day

The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth. Congrats @RafaelNadal on #12! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 9, 2019

Aussie Sue

There was a mix-up involving Sue Barker (John Walton/PA)

Johanna Konta was attempting to become the first British winner of the French Open since Sue Barker – or was she? Eagle-eyed tennis photographer Ella Ling spotted that, for 43 years, Barker has mistakenly had Australia next to her name on the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. Organisers have said the mistake will be corrected.

Highs and lows

12th RG titles is absolutely unreal! Very proud to see Domi standing next to this legend of our sport!Your turn is coming soon..❤️@ThiemDomi — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 9, 2019

Kristina Mladenovic will not forget June 9 in a hurry. The Frenchwoman began the day by winning her third grand slam doubles title with Timea Babos, completing her media duties just in time to watch boyfriend Thiem lose to Nadal.

Mladenovic was also courtside for Thiem’s epic win over Djokovic, and she said: “Someone said, ‘You’re crazy, you’re staying five hours watching Dominic when you’re playing tomorrow’. But I feel these moments are exceptional moments that I want to live to the full. It gives me even more adrenaline.”