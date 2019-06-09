Shikhar Dhawan century propels India to commanding total

Shikhar Dhawan’s 17th one-day international century put India in the driving seat in their World Cup clash with Australia at The Oval.

The 33-year-old’s masterful 117 helped India to a hefty 352 for five – their fourth-highest World Cup total.

Captain Virat Kohli added a punchy 82 as India turned a measured start into a total their strike bowlers would be confident of defending in south London.

Australia were left facing a record World Cup chase of 353 for victory, with Ireland’s 329 for seven against England in 2011 still the best ever.

Kohli now boasts 91 scores of 50 and higher since his ODI debut in 2008, with Kumar Sangakkara the next closest with 66.

Rohit Sharma backed up his unbeaten 122 in the six-wicket victory over South Africa with 57 from 70 balls that set the platform for India’s fine innings.

Virat Kohli weighed in with 82 for India (Nigel French/PA)

Once Rohit and Dhawan were set Australia struggled for any real strike threat with the ball.

Hardik Pandya stepped up the order to blast 48 from 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes, that will have tipped the scales in India’s favour, with Lokesh Rahul adding an unbeaten 11 from three deliveries at the death.

Marcus Stoinis took two for 62, including the scalp of dangerman Kohli.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed a wicket apiece, but Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa came away empty-handed.