Cricket World Cup matchday 11: Dominant Dhawan helps India down Australia

Shikhar Dhawan’s composed century drove India to a 36-run World Cup win over Australia where captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni both played peacemaker.

Dhawan’s unruffled 117 steered India to 352 for five, their fourth-highest World Cup total, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar then claiming three for 50 and Jasprit Bumrah three for 61 with the ball.

Australia never threatened the record World Cup chase required for victory, even though Steve Smith mustered 69, David Warner 56 and Alex Carey 55 not out.

India skipper Kohli posted a punchy 82, but also urged his fans to stop booing Australia’s Smith, who is still copping abuse about his now-served ban for ball tampering.

Sizzling shot



Hardik Pandya is on ? He's 41* from just 22 balls and #TeamIndia are 281/2 with six overs remaining.#INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/E4GvOdjUkw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

Hardik Pandya’s short-arm jab for a straight six off Pat Cummins represented perhaps the ideal mixture of classic straight batting and modern big hitting. India entered the tournament insisting there is still time to measure your batting but also post totals to defend. And so it proved again at The Oval as they overwhelmed the Australians.

Bowled over

Advertising

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, bowled Marcus Stoinis for a duck (Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s rasping ball dislodged Marcus Stoinis’ off stump, and that after brushing the all-rounder’s back pad. Kumar and Bumrah again proved too wily to dominate.

Quote of the day

Advertising

Australia captain Aaron Finch criticises the ‘zing’ bails that five direct hits during the tournament have now failed to dislodge.

Tournament tracker

(PA Graphics)

Tweet of the day

Today is the 5th instance of ball hitting the stumps and bails not falling. 5th instance, WITHIN this World Cup. Whats going on?? ?? In my entire life i have not seen 5 instances like this, let alone in the space of 10 days or a tournament!!#AUSvIND #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 9, 2019

Former Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar was not shy in criticising the controversial ‘zing’ bails, admitting the frequency with which they do not fall has him as confused as everyone else.

World Cup snapshot



India fans celebrate as their side pile up the runs at the Oval (Nigel French/PA)

What’s up next?

June 10: South Africa v West Indies at Southampton.

Table

