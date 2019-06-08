The pressure’s all on England, says Scotland boss Kerr

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has no doubt there is greater pressure on England than her side ahead of their Women’s World Cup clash.

The teams meet in Nice on Sunday in what will be Scotland’s debut appearance in the competition.

Asked if England would be under more pressure, Kerr said: “100 per cent.

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr (right) and captain Rachel Corsie face the media (John Walton/PA).

“It’s our first World Cup. Our journey so far has been fantastic and we’re playing against a formidable England team who are ranked third in the world.

“Phil Neville (the England manager) – apparently the reason he took the job was to win the World Cup.

“It’s going to be a tough task for us but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“I think there’s no doubt that there’s certainly more pressure on England than there is on Scotland.

“However, the pressure we have will be the pressure the players put themselves under.

“In terms of end results, of course we’re hoping to win the game. I think any footballer and any coach, you go into every game hoping to win it.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough match for us. But we are certainly looking to get a good result.”

Kerr, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, has a fully fit squad to choose from.

She added: “I’ve been very honest and open about our target and that is to get out of the group stages.

“As much as it’s going to be difficult, that’s certainly our target.”

Kerr was joined at her pre-match press conference at the Allianz Riviera by Scotland captain Rachel Corsie, who was asked if the last meeting between the sides – a 6-0 win for England at Euro 2017 – gave extra motivation for Sunday.

The defender said: “The honest answer is no, I don’t think it provides any added motivation at all.

“There’s been a huge number of changes over the last two years. Shelley has come in (replacing Anna Signeul after Euro 2017), individuals have moved clubs. There has been a huge amount of growth and development with the squad as a whole.

Rachel Corsie does not believe the last match between the sides will have an impact (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“This is a whole new tournament, the objectives have been set for us as a group, and we know what we’re asking of one another.

“We’re going to go into every single match and give our best, and hope we can get what we need from each game in order to progress.”

Scotland, currently ranked 20th in the world, have two key players fit this time around that they did not for the 2017 game in defender Jen Beattie and midfielder Kim Little.

Regarding Little, Corsie said: “I think it’s just great to be able to watch her knowing she is going to be here on a huge stage and be able to perform and hopefully enjoy it.

“I missed her at the Euros on a personal note, we missed her as a team, and it will be great to have her for this tournament.”