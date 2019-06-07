Pavard targeting trophy-laden campaign with Bayern Munich and France

France full-back Benjamin Pavard will join Bayern Munich this summer hungry for more silverware with both club and country.

Pavard believes France must put their World Cup win behind them now and push for Euro 2020 qualification, but conceded he has his sights set on more trophies.

France will take on Turkey in Konya on Saturday night, aiming for a victory that would push them clear at the top of Group H.

Pavard wants to kick on quickly, admitting his move to Bayern has him craving further success.

“When you win the World Cup you want to win even more trophies,” Pavard told a press conference.

“Next year I hope to win with Bayern. I will take advantage of the holidays to recharge my batteries and arrive at Bayern determined and fresh.

“I know that I will have my head in Bayern and will want to win everything next year.

“For France, we must put the World Cup behind us now and concentrate on what’s next.”

Advertising

France must do without N’Golo Kante for their Turkey trip, who has been forced to withdraw the squad due to the knee injury that almost ruled him out of Chelsea’s Europa League final.

Kante was a doubt right up until kick-off in Baku but managed to pull through as Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 4-1.

But the 28-year-old has had to withdraw from France’s squad for Turkey, with Blaise Matuidi likely to step into the starting XI in his absence.

A rejuvenated Turkey are looking forward to their first major test under returning boss Senol Gunes.

Advertising

The 67-year-old steered Turkey to third place at the 2002 World Cup, and is now back for a second stint as national boss.

Turkey have matched France’s two qualifying wins so far but sit behind the Group H leaders on goal difference.

Turkey geared up to face France with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, but coach Gunes is under no illusions to the face that Les Bleus will pose an entirely different challenge.

“This structure and tempo will not be enough against France,” said Gunes.

“The players know it and I know it, so we will play differently.

“Against a much better team we should able to play both the defensive and offensive sides of the game.”