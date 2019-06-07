Former Manchester United chief executive David Gill awarded CBE

Former Manchester United chief executive and Football Association vice-chairman David Gill has been awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Gill spent 10 years in his role at Old Trafford, overseeing the arrivals of the likes of Wayne Rooney and the Glazer family, before departing in 2013, the same year Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager.

Gill had been credited with fostering a strong relationship with Ferguson and could occasionally match the Scot for outbursts, including criticising the FA for perceived unfair treatment in 2011.

It did not stop Gill ascending to the role of FA vice-chairman the following year, nor his election as a FIFA vice-president in 2013, in which role he would become a staunch critic of its controversial then-president, Sepp Blatter.

With accusations against Blatter gathering momentum in 2015, Gill boycotted the president’s inauguration for a fifth term in charge and declared his intention to resign his position.

Gill said: “My professional reputation is critical to me and I simply do not see how there will be change for the good of world football while Mr Blatter remains in post.”

Gill subsequently withdrew his resignation when Blatter was deposed as FIFA president, and remains a prominent member of the organisation as deputy chairman of UEFA’s club competitions committee.

Now 61, Gill remains willing to stand up for his beliefs, having publicly criticised the prospective changes to the Champions League format which are supported by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.