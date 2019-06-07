Cricket World Cup matchday nine: Pakistan eager to continue purple patch

Pakistan will look to follow up their remarkable World Cup win over England when they tackle Sri Lanka at Bristol.

Pakistan bounced back from being rolled over for 105 against the West Indies to clinch an upset 14-run victory over tournament hosts and favourites England, while Sri Lanka edged out Afghanistan last time out.

On Thursday, Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 92 from 60 balls and Mitchell Starc’s five for 46 ushered Australia to a battling 15-run victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Australia had slipped to 38 for four but Smith (73) and Coulter-Nile managed to lift Australia to a competitive total before Starc undermined the Windies’ chase.

Tweet of the day

All that’s important is that we should all focus on supporting the team at the World Cup. There is a long way to go and I believe the boys can still go all the way #ProteaFire — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 6, 2019

AB De Villiers calls for unity on the day Cricket South Africa announced it had rejected the star batsman’s offer to reverse his international retirement in order to be included in the World Cup squad a couple of months ago.

World Cup snapshot

Sheldon Cottrell, pictured, took a stunning catch to see the back of Steve Smith (Simon Cooper/PA)

Tournament tracker

(PA Graphics)

Quote of the day

The West Indies all-rounder feels his side are not getting the rub of the green with umpiring decisions.

Stat attack

8 – Nathan Coulter-Nile's 92 off 60 balls goes down as his highest List A score; only once before has a number 8 posted more in an ODI innings (95* – Woakes v SL, 2016). Vital. #CWC19 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/8CS4fQTJMj — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 6, 2019

With Steve Smith (73) anchoring the innings, Coulter-Nile took the opportunity to cut loose at the other end and his extraordinary effort was the highest score by someone batting at number eight or lower in World Cup history, eclipsing the 72 not out Heath Streak registered for Zimbabwe against New Zealand in Bloemfontein 16 years ago.

Sizzling shot

Nathan Coulter-Nile struck four sixes in his 92 (Simon Cooper/PA)

Take your pick from any of Coulter-Nile’s four sixes but his clearance of the long-on boundary off Carlos Brathwaite immediately after bringing up his maiden international fifty may have been the best of the lot. Brathwaite obliged Coulter-Nile with a shin-high full toss, which the lower order batsman dispatched with a lovely straight batted flourish.

Bowled over

Mitchell Starc must have feared luck had abandoned him when technology twice reprieved Chris Gayle off his bowling but the left-arm paceman had the last laugh. Umpire Chris Gaffaney’s finger went up for a third time when Gayle was pinned low on the shin by a fuller delivery from Starc. After lengthy deliberations with batting partner Shai Hope, Gayle reviewed for a third time but Hawkeye showed the ball would have clipped the leg stump.

Catch of the day

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Shai Hope took a blinder diving low to his left to see off Usman Khawaja but his catch was well and truly overshadowed by a stunner from Sheldon Cottrell that was every inch as jaw-dropping as Ben Stokes’ grab last week. Cottrell had stumbled in his attempt to catch Smith on 26 but made amends – albeit after the former Australia captain had added 47 more runs – when sprinting along the deep backward square-leg boundary to pluck the ball out of the air with his left hand. Cottrell threw it up and then completed the catch after his momentum had briefly taken him over the boundary rope.

What’s up next?

Today: Pakistan v Sri Lanka at Bristol.

