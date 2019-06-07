Allcock honoured for services to bowls

Bowls great Tony Allcock has been awarded an OBE for his services to the sport in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Allcock, a five-time world singles champion, has served as chief executive of the sport’s domestic governing body, Bowls England, since 2003.

The 63-year-old, who won a total of 17 world titles including team and pairs events, had previously received an MBE when he was still at the peak of his playing career in 1989.

Allcock said: “The sport of bowls has been a huge part of my personal and professional life.

“I am humbled to have been nominated for this award and am, of course, delighted to receive it.

“There have been significant changes over the past few years to make the sport more appealing to a wider audience than ever before including women, young people and players with a disability.

“I am confident that the foundations we have laid will stand us in good stead for many years to come.”

Allcock also won a silver medal at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, and was performance director when England won three golds at the 2002 Games in Manchester.

Subsequently in his role as chief executive first of the English Bowling Association and then Bowls England, he has been involved in preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.