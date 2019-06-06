Cricket World Cup matchday eight: India start with win as Australia prepare to face West Indies

South Africa saw their World Cup hopes left hanging by a thread after Jasprit Bumrah’s pace onslaught helped India to a six-wicket victory in Southampton.

The Proteas mustered just 227 for nine to open a World Cup with three straight losses for the first time, as Bumrah claimed a masterful two for 35 and India batsman Rohit Sharma racked up 122 not out.

Ross Taylor, meanwhile, marked his 400th international match for unbeaten New Zealand with a superb half-century, hitting 82 off 91 balls, to help seal a dramatic two-wicket success over Bangladesh at the Oval.

All eyes will now turn to Trent Bridge on Thursday, where Australia and West Indies will go head to head as both sides look to maintain their own perfect start.

New Zealand hold on and win by two wickets! A brilliant game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/mrjITaei6k — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Quote of the day

Tournament tracker

Advertising

(PA Graphics)

Tweet of the day

Perfect start ? The Hitman stole the show ? We focus on the next game now ?? pic.twitter.com/eCqndhmwZ6 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 5, 2019

World Cup snapshot

Advertising

Ross Taylor marked his 400th international appearance with a knock of 82 (Simon Cooper/PA)

The 35-year-old Taylor made a crucial contribution in London. His half-century, which included a 105-run partnership with captain Kane Williamson, prevented New Zealand falling short in pursuit of Bangladesh’s modest total.

Ball of the day

Jasprit Bumrah was in fine form at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

India’s Bumrah lived up to his pre-tournament billing as one of the world’s best seamers with a cutting ball that squared up Hashim Amla and started South Africa’s struggles at the crease.

What’s next?

Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge ( 10.30am)

Russell respect

#CWC19 All rounder Andre Russell hard at work during today’s training session at Trent Bridge ??. He batted for over half hour and bowled in the nets today, all set to face Australia tomorrow. #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/DUJv7TXJ9l — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 5, 2019

All-rounder Andre Russell helped West Indies blast past Pakistan in their opening match with two wickets in a devastating three-over spell. Having called for the critics to “show some respect”, there will be no better yardstick against which to measure his talents then when defending champions Australia head to Nottingham.

Table