Jordan Henderson sits out England training ahead of flight to Portugal

Jordan Henderson was the only absentee as England trained at St George’s Park before flying out to Portugal for the Nations League.

The Liverpool skipper is following an individual programme following Saturday’s 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid.

England travel on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s Nations League semi-final with Holland in Guimaraes.

Raheem Sterling during the training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portugal and Switzerland play in Porto on Wednesday night with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is poised to win his 50th cap on Thursday.