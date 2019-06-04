Parents of Harry Shaw speak of sadness after five-year-old’s death

Harry Shaw, the five-year-old boy with cancer whose fight inspired Lewis Hamilton to victory at last month’s Spanish Grand Prix , has died.

The youngster died on Saturday but “fought to the very end”, his family said as a charity fundraising page saw donations climb to more than £230,000.

“His pain and suffering is over. It is impossible to imagine life without Harry and the hole he will leave in our lives,” a statement on Twitter said.

(1/3) It is with the greatest of sadness and most broken of hearts we have to inform you Harry slipped away on Saturday evening. He fought to the very end and we were both with him for his final moments. His pain and suffering is over. pic.twitter.com/8rzYS0LJeG — Harry Shaw (@HarrysPledge5) June 3, 2019

“We are SO proud of Harry and everything he achieved in his life and the legacy he has created to help others.

“We miss him so much.”

Hamilton was among a number of stars from the sporting world to lend support to Harry’s Giant Pledge.

The Formula One ace dedicated his win in Spain on May 12 to the youngster, while Mercedes sent the trophy and one of their cars to Harry’s Surrey home for the youngster to enjoy.

The five-time world champion had been alerted to his plight after he received a good-luck video message ahead the race in Barcelona.

Hamilton said in a Instagram post at the time: “You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are.”

Mercedes sent one of their cars at Harry’s home in Surrey before presenting him with Hamilton’s winning trophy from the Spanish Grand Prix (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England cricketer Jos Buttler, former England footballer Gary Lineker, and tennis star Novak Djokovic were among the big names to speak about Harry’s illness on social media.

His parents, Charlotte and James Shaw, set up the fundraising page for the The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity after Harry was given just seven days to live on April 29.

He had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer in August 2018, aged just four.