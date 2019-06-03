Tracey Neville to leave England Netball role after World Cup

Tracey Neville will leave her role as England head coach after next month’s World Cup in Liverpool in order to start a family.

The 42-year-old, who led England to Commonwealth gold in 2018, was appointed in 2015 before the World Cup in Australia.

“England Netball can confirm that Tracey Neville will step down as Vitality Roses Head Coach after the Vitality Netball World Cup in July after four incredible years with the squad,” the governing body said.

"England Netball can confirm that Tracey Neville will step down as Vitality Roses Head Coach after the Vitality Netball World Cup in July after four incredible years with the squad," the governing body said.

“Under her leadership the Vitality Roses have made unprecedented progress in the world rankings and at major tournaments, including the gold medal success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is now going to take some time away from the game to focus on her personal life.”

Neville, 42, is the twin sister of England Women football boss Phil Neville and the sister of Manchester United great Gary Neville.

“Being the Vitality Roses Head Coach is something I have relished and I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do,” she said.

“Over the last few months I have sat down with England Netball to look at how I could fulfil my role whilst taking into consideration my personal circumstances.

Neville, right, celebrates at the final whistle against Australia after winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“My ambition to have a family is something I want to commit to after the Vitality Netball World Cup.”

Neville, who made over 80 appearances for England as a player before a knee injury forced her retire in 2008, said she hoped to return to the role.

“The Vitality Roses’ future is paramount in my thoughts and plans and I will passionately and wholeheartedly continue to support them and England Netball,” she said .

“I will hopefully get an opportunity to lead again in the future.”

In life, you write your own story. For these 12 Vitality Roses, it's time for their next chapter…

England Netball chief executive officer Jo Adams added: “I would like to thank Tracey on behalf of the whole netball family for the phenomenal work she has put in to creating a culture where athletes thrive and ultimately deliver magical and historical moments.

“The Roses Programme is in a fantastic place to drive more success and we hope that we can work with Tracey again in the future.”

The World Cup takes place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from July 12-21 and England take on Uganda in their first match on the opening day.