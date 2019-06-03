Bayern president Hoeness says Leroy Sane deal is unlikely due to ‘insane’ sums

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says a deal for Leroy Sane is looking increasingly unlikely due to the “insane” amount of money involved.

The Bavarian giants are on the lookout for wingers following the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, and there had been declarations of interest in Manchester City attacker Sane from both Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Hoeness conceded last week that a deal could be difficult to make happen within the constraints of Bayern’s finances, with Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez having already been added to the squad for a club-record fee of 80million euros.

The sum required to land Sane is likely to be in excess of that figure, and City are understood to be keen on convincing him to stay, leaving Hoeness to accept that Bayern may be priced out of a deal.

“It is unlikely that it will work,” he is quoted as saying by Kicker. “It’s about sums, they’re insane.”

Sane scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions last season but struggled to command a regular starting spot in the last few months of the campaign.

He was reduced to late cameos in the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while he started only three of City’s final 11 fixtures.