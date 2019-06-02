The best moments from day eight at the French Open

Johanna Konta continued to break new ground at the French Open with a hugely-impressive 6-2 6-4 victory over Donna Vekic that set up a quarter-final against last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens.

The match of the day was undoubtedly Stan Wawrinka’s epic five-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas that lasted more than five hours.

Wawrinka will next face his countryman Roger Federer, who had a comfortable win over Leonardo Mayer. Rafael Nadal also strode into the last eight with victory over Juan Ignacio Londero.

Picture of the day

Stefanos Tsitsipas shows his agony at a missed opportunity (Christophe Ena/AP)

Tweet of the day

Costly defeat

Anna Tatishvili has been fined more than £40,000 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Anna Tatishvili has felt the full wrath of rules penalising players who play in grand slam tournaments when they are not in the condition to compete. The Georgian-turned-American had not played a professional event since 2017 because of ankle problems but entered on a protected ranking.

She was beaten 6-0 6-1 by 29th seed Maria Sakkari in just 55 minutes in round one and has been fined all of her 46,000 euros (approximately £40,800) in prize money. The rules state: “All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every grand slam match.”

Back on the grass

After pulling out of the French Open through illness, Nick Kyrgios has taken the opportunity to get some extra grass-court practice in by entering the doubles at the Challenger Tour event in Surbiton with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The event always has a strong field. Dan Evans is the fourth seed while much of the attention this year will be on newly-crowned American college champion Paul Jubb from Hull, who plays James Ward.

Fallen seeds

Women: Anastasija Sevastova (12), Garbine Muguruza (19), Donna Vekic (23)

Men: Stefanos Tsitsipas (6)

Who’s up next?

World number one Novak Djokovic will look to join Nadal and Federer in the last eight when he takes on dangerous German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem faces home favourite Gael Monfils, while another intriguing clash pits fifth seed Alexander Zverev against mercurial Italian Fabio Fognini.

Defending women’s champion Simona Halep takes on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams’ conqueror Sofia Kenin will hope to take out another top-10 seed in Australian Ashleigh Barty.