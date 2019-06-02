In pictures: Anthony Joshua upset by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York

Advertising
The 29-year-old was stopped in the seventh round.
Anthony Joshua suffered a stunning upset loss to Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr in his world heavyweight title fight in New York.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the fight and its undercard in pictures.
This is Andy’s night, congratulations Champ ?? pic.twitter.com/5gE8uFx4MG— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) June 2, 2019
This is Andy’s night, congratulations Champ ?? pic.twitter.com/5gE8uFx4MG
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) June 2, 2019
Taylor-Persoon scorecards pic.twitter.com/ph9Pf9gElx— Declan Warrington (@decwarrington) June 2, 2019
Taylor-Persoon scorecards pic.twitter.com/ph9Pf9gElx
— Declan Warrington (@decwarrington) June 2, 2019
