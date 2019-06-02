Menu

In pictures: Anthony Joshua upset by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York

UK & international sports

The 29-year-old was stopped in the seventh round.

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates

Anthony Joshua suffered a stunning upset loss to Mexico’s Andy Ruiz Jr in his world heavyweight title fight in New York.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the fight and its undercard in pictures.

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates his win
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates his win (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua prior to the fight
Anthony Joshua prior to the fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua knocks Ruiz down in round three
There seemed little sign of the trouble ahead when Joshua knocked Ruiz down in round three (Nick Potts/PA)
Andy Ruiz, left, lands a punch against Anthony Joshua
Ruiz quickly responded to land some shots of his own (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua takes a count from referee Mike Griffin
Joshua takes a count from referee Mike Griffin (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua hits the deck again
Joshua hits the deck again in the corner of the ring (Nick Potts/PA)

Television personality James Corden, left, and footballer turned broadcaster Jamie Redknapp watch from ringside
Television personality James Corden, left, and footballer turned broadcaster Jamie Redknapp watch from ringside at Madison Square Garden (Nick Potts/PA)
Ruiz, right, lands another heavy blow
Ruiz lands another heavy blow (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua hits the deck yet again
Joshua hits the deck yet again (Nick Potts/PA)
Referee Mike Griffin, centre, stops the fight in round seven
Referee Griffin stops the fight in round seven (Nick Potts/PA)

Andy Ruiz, with a tattoo reading 'victorious', talks with Anthony Joshua, left, after the fight
Ruiz’s tattoo tells the story (Nick Potts/PA)
Katie Taylor, left, lands a punch against Delfine Persoon
Katie Taylor, left, lands a punch against Delfine Persoon (Nick Potts/PA)
Delfine Persoon, right, lands a punch against Katie Taylor
Taylor did not have it all her own way (Nick Potts/PA)
Katie Taylor celebrates with her title belts after beating Delfine Persoon
Taylor celebrates with her title belts after beating Persoon (Nick Potts/PA)
Callum Smith, right, knocks Hassan N’Dam to the canvas
Callum Smith, right, knocks Hassan N’Dam to the canvas (Nick Potts/PA)
Boxing – Madison Square Garden
Smith, left, celebrates with his title belts alongside trainer Joe Gallagher, centre, and promter Eddie Hearn (Nick Potts/PA)
UK & international sports

