Dijon retain their Ligue 1 status with play-off victory over Lens

Published:

Tunisia international Naim Sliti was on target in each half

Naim Sliti scored a brace as Dijon retained their place in Ligue 1 with a 3-1 victory and a 4-2 aggregate success over Lens in the promotion play-off at Stade Gaston Gerard on Sunday night.

After last week’s first leg ended 1-1, Tunisia midfielder Sliti struck first just before the half-hour mark and Jean-Kevin Duverne equalised for the Ligue 2 visitors 11 minutes later.

Wesley Said put Dijon ahead for the second time with 20 minutes remaining before Sliti made the game safe at the death as he completed his double.

