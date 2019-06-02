Cricket World Cup matchday four: Bangladesh stun South Africa

Record-breaking Bangladesh condemned South Africa to a second Cricket World Cup defeat in four days, beating the lacklustre Proteas by 21 runs at The Oval.

Talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the fastest man to 250 wickets and 5,000 one-day international runs in his 199th match, with a vital one for 50 with the ball and 75 with the bat.

Bangladesh notched their highest-ever ODI score of 330 for six to add another World Cup scalp of South Africa to their famous win of 2007.

Tweet of the day

Ok; time to panic? — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 2, 2019

Jonty Rhodes, the former South Africa International regarded as one of the finest fielders the game has ever seen, saw the writing on the wall before the Proteas had even batted.

World Cup snapshot

Bangladesh caused the first upset of the tournament by stunning South Africa (Nigel French/PA)

Tournament tracker

(PA Graphic)

Quote of the day

Pakistan’s bowling coach is aware that their batsmen, who were troubled by bouncers in their tournament opener against West Indies, are in for more of the short stuff when they take on England at Trent Bridge.

Stat attack

330/6 v South Africa, June 2019 at the Oval

329/6 v Pakistan, April 2015 in Dhaka

326/3 v Pakistan, March 2014 in Dhaka

324/5 v Sri Lanka, March 2017 in Dambulla

322/4 v Scotland, March 2015 in Nelson

Bangladesh posting 330 for six was their highest ever total in one-day internationals, narrowly eclipsing the 329 for six they made against Pakistan in Dhaka in April 2015.

Sizzling shot

Faf Du Plessis took the attack to Bangladesh’s bowlers (Nigel French/PA)

Faf Du Plessis’ bruising back-foot six caught the eye as the Proteas captain notched a smart 62. Du Plessis stepped back from the wicket to open his body and bludgeon Mosaddek Hossain for a six over long off to bring up his half-century in style.

Catch of the day

Looks like @benstokes38 has some competition for incredible catches in the deep! ? to this multi-talented #CWC19 photographer! pic.twitter.com/r7EiVbwOEt — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2019

Du Plessis’ hammer blow was also noteworthy for a stunning catch beyond the boundary from a photographer, who was momentarily the focus of proceedings. With only his right hand available, the camera man was able to effortlessly pluck the ball out of the air. Ben Stokes, eat your heart out.

Bowled over

Shakib Al Hasan was once again inspirational for Bangladesh (Mike Egerton/PA)

Not content with a vital 75, Shakib Al Hasan turned up with the ball too. The all-rounder tied up Aiden Markram to clean bowl the Proteas opener for 45. Shakib’s flighted ball also turned back into the right-hander, who ran out of answers when pinned back.

What’s next?

June 3: England v Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

