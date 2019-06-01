Wood in contention if England decide to change winning formula against Pakistan

England are considering tinkering with a winning World Cup formula, with paceman Mark Wood coming into contention after Pakistan’s bouncer breakdown against the West Indies.

A 104-run victory on the opening day against South Africa represented a fine start to England’s campaign, with all three facets of their game in rude health.

The temptation to stick with the same XI will surely be strong but with their next opponents being drummed out for just 105 by a barrage of short, sharp bowling by the Caribbean quicks in their opening clash at Trent Bridge, Wood becomes an appealing option.

England could decide to unleash Mark Wood and Jofra Archer at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

He is perfectly capable of matching Jofra Archer’s pace, with both men topping 93mph this summer, and the pair operating in tandem could offer the best chance of unsettling Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men.

Rather than leaving Nottingham in the rearview mirror, Pakistan will be back at the venue with the prospect of more chin music.

“We’re aware of what went on yesterday. It was interesting viewing. The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up,” admitted England’s assistant coach, Graham Thorpe.

What a performance by the #MenInMaroon – they’ve bowled out Pakistan for just 105. #WIvPAK LIVE ?https://t.co/YTelzKYwRl pic.twitter.com/vjdSCzePTl

— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 31, 2019

“I think it (drafting Wood) will be discussed, to be honest. The captain will probably make a call on it. I am sure he will think about it with Trevor (England coach Bayliss) and couple of senior players and then come up with a plan.”

Wood has bowled a grand total of 13.1 overs since the start of the season, with familiar concerns over his troublesome left ankle preventing him taking on more.

He was officially deemed fit for selection against South Africa but care was always likely to be taken with an asset who proved his match-winning credentials over the winter.

Should he make the cut either Liam Plunkett or Chris Woakes, whose workload is also carefully managed, could stand down.

Chris Woakes could be rested if England decide to shuffle their pack (Nigel French/PA)

While that leaves much for the Pakistan batsmen to ponder, their English counterparts are returning to a very happy hunting ground.

The pitch being used for the match is the same one England used when they scored a world-record 481 against Australia last year as well as the second highest total on the all-time list, 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

The surfaces are under the jurisdiction of the International Cricket Council during global tournament rather than the home board, but those forecasting the first ever 500-run innings will be looking out for a flat track at Trent Bridge.

Trent Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for England’s batsmen in recent times (Simon Cooper/PA)

“The guys are excited, they are looking forward to it. It’s generally been a good ground to play at over the years and it has generally always been a good pitch so we are looking forward to it.” said Thorpe, the man charged with guiding the team’s big-hitting top seven.

“At the Oval we saw that it wasn’t quite as flat and true a surface as maybe we’ve had. We didn’t quite unlock the door in terms of our batting at The Oval – being able to really let go, because we kept losing wickets at crucial times so we had to keep trying to put on those mini-partnerships again and that was really good.

“It’s the same thing coming here against Pakistan: if we get into a good position, we’ll try to score as many as we can. But at the same time if it doesn’t happen, you’ve got to put a competitive score on the board to put the opposition under pressure.”