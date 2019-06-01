Advertising
Live: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool
Live updates from the all-English final at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
7:17pm
Less than 45 minutes to go…
7:13pm
A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.
7:04pm
More on that Kane decision.
6:56pm
Tonight’s team sheet
6:51pm
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.
6:50pm
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.
6:47pm
Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.
6:44pm
One person you might expect to be at a Champions League final is Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juventus went out to Ajax in the quarter-finals meaning this superstar is staying at home. He’s not bitter though, and definitely won’t be throwing darts at his TV…
6:36pm
There’s a time and a place for a half-and-half shirt and this is definitely not it. Just no. No.
On reflection, there’s absolutely no time and place for a half-and-half shirt. Ever.
6:30pm
Want to see what tonight’s match ball looks like? Here you go.
6:25pm
Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.
6:17pm
In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.
Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.
6:15pm
The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?
6:10pm
And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.
6:07pm
The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.
6pm
Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.
The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.
