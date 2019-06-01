Menu

Live: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

Live updates from the all-English final at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference Ã¢ÂÂ Estadio Metropolitano
  • Harry Kane will start the Champions League final for Tottenham
  • Roberto Firmino is included in Liverpool's starting line-up
  • Tottenham and Liverpool meet in the first all-English Champions League final since 2008
  • Liverpool were runners up to Real Madrid in last year's final
  • Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has lost his last six major finals
  • Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for the first trophy of his managerial career
  • This is Spurs' first ever Champions League final
  • Liverpool have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, most recently in 2005

7:17pm

Less than 45 minutes to go…

7:13pm

A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Liverpool flags bathed in sunlight (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Liverpool fans show their support in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Tottenham fans are getting excited for their first Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
The prize at stake (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen (right) and Ben Davies check out the pitch (Joe Giddens/PA)

7:04pm

More on that Kane decision.

6:56pm

Tonight’s team sheet

6:51pm

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.

6:50pm

TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.

6:47pm

Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
Former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:44pm

One person you might expect to be at a Champions League final is Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juventus went out to Ajax in the quarter-finals meaning this superstar is staying at home. He’s not bitter though, and definitely won’t be throwing darts at his TV…

6:36pm

There’s a time and a place for a half-and-half shirt and this is definitely not it. Just no. No.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
A fashion statement that definitely will not catch on (Joe Giddens/PA)

On reflection, there’s absolutely no time and place for a half-and-half shirt. Ever.

6:30pm

Want to see what tonight’s match ball looks like? Here you go.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – Wanda Metropolitano
The UEFA Champions League Final match ball (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:25pm

Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.

6:17pm

In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference – Estadio Metropolitano
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)

Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.

6:15pm

The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference – Estadio Metropolitano
Tottenham’s Harry Kane during a training session in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)


6:10pm

And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.

6:07pm

The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.

6pm

Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.

