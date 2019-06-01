Live: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool

Harry Kane will start the Champions League final for Tottenham

Roberto Firmino is included in Liverpool's starting line-up

Tottenham and Liverpool meet in the first all-English Champions League final since 2008

Liverpool were runners up to Real Madrid in last year's final

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has lost his last six major finals

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for the first trophy of his managerial career

This is Spurs' first ever Champions League final

Liverpool have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, most recently in 2005

7:17pm

Less than 45 minutes to go…

7:13pm

A look inside the impressive Wanda Metropolitano Stadium where tonight’s Champions League final will kick-off at 8pm.



Liverpool flags bathed in sunlight (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool fans show their support in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tottenham fans are getting excited for their first Champions League final (Martin Rickett/PA)

The prize at stake (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen (right) and Ben Davies check out the pitch (Joe Giddens/PA)

7:04pm

More on that Kane decision.

Harry Kane starts for Tottenham in Madrid. Big call by Pochettino, who leaves Amsterdam hero Moura on the bench. Winks also starts. #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019

6:56pm

Tonight’s team sheet

6:51pm

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

And Roberto Firmino will start for Liverpool.

6:50pm



TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane starts for Spurs. Lucas Moura is on the bench.

6:47pm

Spotted in the crowds, former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans.



Former Liverpool player John Aldridge with fans in the stands (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:44pm

One person you might expect to be at a Champions League final is Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juventus went out to Ajax in the quarter-finals meaning this superstar is staying at home. He’s not bitter though, and definitely won’t be throwing darts at his TV…

6:36pm

There’s a time and a place for a half-and-half shirt and this is definitely not it. Just no. No.

A fashion statement that definitely will not catch on (Joe Giddens/PA)

On reflection, there’s absolutely no time and place for a half-and-half shirt. Ever.

6:30pm

Want to see what tonight’s match ball looks like? Here you go.

The UEFA Champions League Final match ball (Peter Byrne/PA)

6:25pm

Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.

The sphere is building up in Madrid ?! #COYS #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/QGufwOGBsf — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) June 1, 2019

6:17pm

In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA)

Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.



6:15pm

The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?

Tottenham’s Harry Kane during a training session in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)



6:10pm

And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.

Pretty intense atmosphere outside the Wanda Metropolitano. Not much chanting – mostly people searching for shade or tickets ?? pic.twitter.com/qCtvYvEHTe — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 1, 2019

6:07pm

The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.

But here we are… pic.twitter.com/MhSKvL5v2D — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019

6pm

Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.