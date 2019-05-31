West Indies rip through Pakistan to set up chase of just 106

Careless batting amid some rising deliveries from West Indies’ bowlers meant a humiliating defeat beckoned for Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge.

At a ground synonymous with mammoth totals in one-day internationals in recent years, Pakistan crumpled to 105 all out in 21.4 overs in overcast conditions as the Windies’ tactic of short-pitched bowling paid immense dividends.

Only four batsmen reached double figures in front of a largely partisan Pakistan crowd in Nottingham, where Oshane Thomas took four for 27 after Windies captain Jason Holder – who himself took three wickets – opted to field first.

It was Andre Russell, playing in only his third ODI since November 2015, who laid the blueprint for the rest to follow as his introduction hastened Pakistan’s demise.

A persistent knee injury since completing a 12-month doping whereabouts suspension in January 2018 has impeded Russell’s progress but he was recently named most valuable player at the Indian Premier League.

And after Imam-ul-Haq was strangled down the legside for two off Sheldon Cottrell, prompting the left-arm seamer’s now customary march and salute celebration, Russell took centre stage.

Sheldon Cottrell claimed the first wicket (Tim Goode/PA)

A brute of a bouncer caught Pakistan dangerman Fakhar Zaman by surprise and he missed an attempted pull, with the ball hitting the grille of his helmet before dislodging the bails.

Russell showed no inclination of abandoning the short-ball ploy, which left Haris Sohail routinely troubled and, perhaps anticipating another lifter, the batsman could only get an edge behind when one was angled across him.

Russell’s fiery spell ended with figures of 3-1-4-2 but Pakistan were given barely any respite following his surprise withdrawal from the attack.

Andre Russell (right) produced a rapid spell (Tim Goode/PA)

The in-form Babar Azam was dropped at backward point on 12 but could add only another 10 runs before he edged a rising, wider delivery from Thomas to wicketkeeper Hope, who took a brilliant catch diving to his right.

Hope had his fourth catch of the morning when Sarfraz Ahmed gloved down the leg-side off Holder – the not out decision overturned on review – and Pakistan quickly subsided after their captain’s dismissal.

They added only another 30 runs for their final five wickets, largely thanks to some lusty blows from Wahab Riaz, last man out for 18 off 11 balls after being cleaned up by Thomas.