Brewster named in Liverpool squad for Champions League final

UK & international sports | Published:

The teenager has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds.

Rhian Brewster has been included in Liverpool's Champions League final squad

Teenager Rhian Brewster has been included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the final in Madrid.

The 19-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance and although he was on the bench for the 4-0 semi-final, second-leg comeback against Barcelona at Anfield he was an unused substitute.

Fellow youngsters Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones did not make the cut but third-choice goalkeeper Caomhin Kelleher has travelled as a change in UEFA regulations means managers are allowed to name up to 12 substitutes for the final.

