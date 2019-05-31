Amir Khan must have ‘eyes firmly open’ to Saudi Arabia human rights issues

Human rights campaigners have urged Amir Khan to travel to Saudi Arabia “with his eyes firmly open” after he announced he is to fight Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah.

The 32-year-old Briton will face India’s Goyat at King Abdullah Sports City on July 12.

However, concerns over the Saudi regime’s human rights record makes that decision controversial and Amnesty International has urged the former unified light-welterweight world champion to speak out during his time in the country.

Amir Khan is set for a controversial fight in Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)

Felix Jakens, Amnesty International UK’s head of campaigns, told Press Association Sport: “An experienced sporting star like Amir Khan will presumably realise that accepting a fight in Saudi Arabia will inevitably mean the country’s abysmal human rights record will become a focus of the fight.

“Saudi Arabia is in the grip of a sweeping crackdown against critics of the government, human rights defenders and women’s rights activists, while the Saudi air force continues to bomb homes, hospitals and marketplaces in neighbouring Yemen.

“Amir should go to Jeddah with his eyes firmly open and be prepared to speak about human rights issues wherever possible.

“By speaking out on Saudi Arabia’s abysmal human rights record, Amir can show some support for those being repressed in the country and also help counteract the intended ‘sportswashing’ that the Saudi authorities clearly hope will occur when they host events like this one.”

Khan confirmed the fight in a post on his official Instagram account on Friday morning.

He said: “Khan v Goyat, professional boxing fight with @WBCBoxing Asia champion Neeraj Goyat to be held in Saudi Arabia, Jeddah on 12th July.

“We kicked off the India press conference today Delhi. The WBC pearl title is on the line.”

Reports have suggested the showdown could be worth as much as £7million to the 2004 Olympic silver medallist.

Khan last fought in April, when he was controversially withdrawn from his WBO welterweight title clash with American Terence Crawford in the sixth round following a low blow.