A look back at day one of the Cricket World Cup: Stokes catch gets England going

The West Indies face Pakistan on day two of the Cricket World Cup – and they have a lot to live up to after England kicked off their campaign with a crushing 104-run victory over South Africa.

Ben Stokes, who top-scored with 89 at a sold-out Oval, capped an imperious all-round performance with a one-handed catch that will go down among the greatest in tournament history.

Jofra Archer underlined his fast-growing superstar status with three for 27 as hosts England lit a fuse under the tournament.

Tweet of the day

Exciting few weeks for @englandcricket. Opening day of the World Cup on home soil, playing some incredible cricket, favourites for the tournament …… doesn’t get much better than that! Good luck boys! #ENGvSA #WorldCup2019 #CricketWorldCup — David Willey (@david_willey) May 30, 2019

It must have been a difficult day for Yorkshire left-armer David Willey, who lost his place in the England squad to Archer, but he made sure to post a message of support for his team-mates.

World Cup snapshot

Ben Stokes completes his unforgettable catch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo (Nigel French/PA)

Tournament tracker

Cricket World Cup key statistics so far (PA Graphics)

Quote of the day

Stat watch

Imran Tahir caught Jonny Bairstow by surprise (Tim Goode/PA)

Imran Tahir had never taken the first over of an ODI in his previous 98 appearances, and no spinner had ever done so in the opening game of a World Cup. The wicket of Jonny Bairstow with his second ball suggested the innovation was a good one.

Top shot

England captain Eoin Morgan had just hit the first six of the tournament, carving Lungi Ngidi over long-off, when the paceman responded with a rising short ball. Morgan leaned back, moved into position and clobbered it beyond fine-leg in a decisive statement.

Best ball

South Africa’s Hashim Amla had to leave the field (Nigel French/PA)

It might have only interrupted Amla’s innings rather than ending it definitively but as soon as Archer pounded the opener’s helmet the game changed. South Africa’s blueprint had exploded and Archer had served notice.

What’s next?

Today, 10.30am: West Indies v Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Table