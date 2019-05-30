Advertising
Stuart Broad leads social media reaction to Ben Stokes’ sensational catch
The England all-rounder produced a one-handed catch on the boundary to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo.
Stuart Broad was among the swathes who took to social media to express their disbelief after Ben Stokes’ sensational catch in England’s Cricket World Cup opener against South Africa.
The all-rounder produced a grab described by Sky commentator Nasser Hussain as “one of the greatest catches of all time” to reduce the Proteas to 180 for seven chasing 312 to win.
Another man who has produced great moments in an England shirt, Broad was among the first to react.
Press Association cricket correspondent Rory Dollard had shared a picture of Broad reacting to another sensational catch by Stokes during the 2015 Ashes series, to which Broad responded: “Genuinely, that was my actual reaction in my lounge.”
Former England batsman Mark Butcher was equally stunned, tweeting: “Stop it! #stokes” while James Taylor, who played 27 ODIs for England between 2011 and 2015, wrote: “That is incredible!!! As good as you see!”
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold tweeted “You can’t practise those” adding “One of the best you will ever see” and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle suggested that day one of the competition may have already produced the catch of the tournament.
England’s total of 311 for eight turned out to be more than enough to clinch victory, with South Africa falling 104 runs short in their chase.
