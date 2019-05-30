From Collingwood to Stokes and Taylor to Foakes – England’s best catches

Ben Stokes pulled off an incredible catch in England’s World Cup opener against South Africa at the Oval.

The 27-year-old, who hit 89 with the bat, was a few yards inside the rope on the midwicket boundary as Andile Phehlukwayo slog-swept Adil Rashid.

Stokes reached high with his right hand while frantically backpedalling and held on to a sensational catch.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of England cricket’s most memorable catches of recent times.

Paul Collingwood, England v Australia, third ODI, June 2005

Paul Collingwood changed the face of English fielding (Chris Young/PA)

Collingwood is arguably England’s greatest ever fielder and this was his most famous catch. As Matthew Hayden produced a powerful cut, Collingwood, fielding at backward point, leapt into the air, arched backwards, flung up his right hand and somehow held onto the ball when he landed on the turf. It has been hailed as one of the best catches of all time.

Andrew Strauss, England v Australia, fourth Test, August 2005

Advertising

Andrew Strauss took a memorable catch in 2005 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist pushed at an Andrew Flintoff delivery and Strauss flung himself to his left, “arching his back like a salmon pushing upstream to stay airborne” in the words of cricket writer Gideon Haigh, to cling on. England won the match by three wickets and edged a stunning series 2-1.

Sarah Taylor, England v Australia, third ODI, August 2013

Sarah Taylor is a superb keeper (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Wicketkeeper Taylor is well known for her heroics behind the stumps. She produced a quite astonishing catch during the Women’s Ashes, showing great anticipation. Taylor could see batter Jodie Fields was attempting to reverse-sweep Dani Hazell and moved to her right, sticking out a glove at full-stretch to take a one-handed catch.

Chris Jordan, West Indies v England, first Test, April 2015

Chris Jordan is another tremendous fielder (Richard Sellers/PA)

The fast bowler produced two outstanding slip catches in one match. In the Windies’ first innings, and off the spin of James Tredwell, Jordan flung himself to his right to hold onto a low edge by Kraigg Brathwaite. He then produced an even more spectacular effort in the second innings, again throwing himself to his right to take a high catch off Darren Bravo when it appeared the ball had gone past him, sending bowler Joe Root sprinting off in celebration.

Ben Stokes, England v Australia, fourth Test, August 2015

Stokes too another memorable catch in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)

The England all-rounder pulled off the effort that created the social media meme #broadface when he made an Ashes catch to rival Strauss’ 10 years earlier. He flung himself back and across, stretching and hanging almost in slow motion to cling on to a stunner. Stuart Broad, the bowler, was left astounded by what he saw.

James Taylor, South Africa v England, third Test, January 2016

James Taylor in his playing days (Martin Rickett/PA)

Broad was in the midst of another breathtaking spell, reducing South Africa to 30 for three, when Taylor helped him along the way. Hashim Amla flicked a leg glance towards short-leg and Taylor, staying low, clung on just before the ball hit the ground. Taylor then repeated the feat later in the innings off Steven Finn, snaffling a right-handed catch in the same position to dismiss Dane Vilas, as England wrapped up a series-clinching victory.

Ben Foakes, Sri Lanka v England, second Test, November 2017

Ben Foakes has impressed since coming into the side (Mike Egerton/PA)

England pair Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes combined to take a stunning catch on the fourth day of the second Test in Sri Lanka. The tourists, pushing for victory, were in search of a breakthrough following a frustrating 77-run fourth-wicket stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. Short-leg Jennings and wicketkeeper Foakes provided it in unbelievable fashion off Adil Rashid. Jennings anticipated the batsman’s flick behind square, dived to meet it one-handed and parried the ball back towards Foakes.