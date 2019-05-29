West Ham announce departures of Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri

Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri are to leave West Ham this summer, the club have announced.

The trio, along with Spanish striker Toni Martinez, will depart when their contracts expire at the end of June.

West Ham joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement on West Ham’s official website: “Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the claret and blue cause.

“Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s.

Thank you and good luck to two West Ham United servants ?https://t.co/rhf7Gz26V4 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 29, 2019

“They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers.”

Striker Carroll – who has played nine times for England, scoring two goals – joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Liverpool in August 2012 and the switch was made permanent the following summer in a £15million deal.

The 30-year-old’s time with the Hammers has been significantly disrupted by injuries, and he made only 12 Premier League appearances in 2018-19. Carroll’s overall record for the club is 33 goals in 126 league matches.

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, with West Ham since 2013, has made 150 appearances in all competitions for the club but only five this season, and none in the league, with Lukasz Fabianski the first-choice stopper.

Former Manchester City playmaker Nasri, 31, joined on a short-term deal on December 31 and the Frenchman went on to feature six times in all competitions.

West Ham signed Martinez from Valencia in July 2016. After a loan spell with Oxford in the season that followed, he then played three times in the FA Cup for the Hammers in 2017-18, and the 21-year-old has subsequently been on loan in his homeland with Real Valladolid, Rayo Majadahonda and Lugo.

In their announcement on Wednesday, West Ham also said midfielders Moses Makasi and Noha Sylvestre, defenders Vashon Neufville and Josh Pask and scholars Mason Barrett, Kevin Dalipi, Jay Mingi and Odysseas Spyridis were leaving.