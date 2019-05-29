Watch: Neymar throws teenager to the floor after being nutmegged in training

A video of a Brazil training session shows the moment Neymar fouled a 19-year-old immediately after being nutmegged by him.

Weverton is seen putting the ball through the legs of the Paris St Germain star, who promptly drags the young right-back to the ground.

Imagine o diálogo: – E aí, meu filho, como foi o treino com a Seleção? Fez gol? – Não, mas dei uma caneta no Neymar… Veja quem foi o autor do lance ==> https://t.co/rRxfLytytP pic.twitter.com/mMRxFD0vcX — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) May 28, 2019

The footage has received a huge amount of attention on social media, with many users suggesting it indicates Neymar has attitude problems.

Despite the incident, Weverton, who plays for Brazilian club Cruzeiro, told his Instagram followers it was a “childhood dream” to meet Neymar and shared a photo of himself with his compatriot.

The video emerges just a day after Neymar, 27, was stripped of the Brazil national team’s captaincy, relinquishing the role to PSG team-mate Dani Alves.

Alves, 36, will lead Brazil in upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Honduras and at this summer’s Copa America in the country.

Earlier this month, Neymar received a three-match ban from French football authorities after he lashed out at a fan on his way to collect his loser’s medal following PSG’s defeat to Rennes in the French Cup final.

Brazil kick-off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on June 14 – the opening match of the tournament.