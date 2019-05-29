The best moments from day four at the French Open

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the third round of the French Open in 27 years with a see-saw 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory over Lauren Davis.

The women’s tournament lost one of its title favourites when fourth seed Kiki Bertens was forced to retire with a stomach bug early in her clash with Viktoria Kuzmova, who will take on Konta next.

There were no real problems for either Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, who both won their matches in straight sets.

Picture of the day

Stan Wawrinka races forward to play a shot against Cristian Garin (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Tweet of the day

Is there ANYTHING you can’t do????? ????‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ https://t.co/HIUwf7lfcZ — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) May 29, 2019

Wawrinka the Good Samaritan

Während dem Zweitrundenspiel war er noch kaltblütig und fegte seinen Gegner vom Platz, nach dem Spiel zeigte @StanWawrinka seine warme Seite und «rettete» einen kleinen Jungen aus der drückenden Fanmenge. ?? #FrenchOpen #srftennis pic.twitter.com/1MBxNxPCvY — SRF Sport (@srfsport) May 29, 2019

Stan Wawrinka was in fine form on court and after his win over Cristian Garin. As fans surged forward to seek photos and autographs, Wawrinka spotted a young boy in distress and lifted him onto the court before consoling him and locating his father.

“People were pushing too much and he started to cry because he had some pain,” said Wawrinka. “I took him out of that mess a little bit, and he was in pain and sad. So for sure, I tried to make him feel better, give him a towel and try to find his dad.”

Cricketing links

Umpire Mark Benson’s son is due to marry Oscar Otte’s sister (Rui Vieira/PA)

Oscar Otte, who lost against Roger Federer on Philippe Chatrier, has an unexpected link to English cricket. The German lucky loser’s sister is soon to marry the son of Mark Benson, who played one Test for England in the 1980s and went on to become an umpire. “I know about his career, which was very impressive, and I always keep in touch with him,” Otte told Sport-Informations-Dienst.

Fallen seeds

Women: Kiki Bertens (4)

Men: Marin Cilic (11), Guido Pella (19), Alex De Minaur (21), Matteo Berrettini (29)

Who’s up next?

Another day to rocknrolla See you tomorrow morning ✌? pic.twitter.com/pvfiVYMyvM — victoria azarenka (@vika7) May 29, 2019

Kyle Edmund will attempt to match Konta and reach the third round for the third year in a row when he takes on experienced Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

Both top seeds are in action, with Naomi Osaka taking on former world number one Victoria Azarenka in a match that surprisingly has not been scheduled for Court Philippe Chatrier, while Novak Djokovic faces Henri Laaksonen.

Serena Williams will hope to avoid another bad start against Japan’s Kurumi Nara, and defending champion Simona Halep meets Magda Linette.