Liverpool v Tottenham: Tale of the tape

UK & international sports | Published:

How the Champions League finalists match up.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham face each other in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Press Association Sport looks at how the clubs compare.

Liverpool v Tottenham

5   European Cup/Champions League titles 0

3   Europa League/UEFA Cup/Fair’s Cup titles 2

0   European Cup Winners’ Cup titles 1

13 Previous European final appearances 4

18 First Division/Premier League titles 2

7   FA Cup wins 8

League Cup wins 4

Mohamed Salah 26 Top goalscorer 18/19 (all competitions) Harry Kane 24

Virgil Van Dijk £75million Record signing Davinson Sanchez £40million

