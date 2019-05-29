Advertising
In pictures: Arsenal and Chelsea fans ahead of the Europa League final
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is aiming for his first title as a manager, while Arsenal will play Champions League football next season with victory.
Arsenal and Chelsea will contest the Europa League final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday night.
There has been plenty of criticism for UEFA’s decision to host the final in Baku – which is situated over 2,800 miles east of London – as fans struggle to make their way to Azerbaijan’s capital.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the supporters who have managed to make the first instalment of two all-English European finals this year.
