In pictures: Arsenal and Chelsea fans ahead of the Europa League final

UK & international sports | Published:

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is aiming for his first title as a manager, while Arsenal will play Champions League football next season with victory.

The Olympic Stadium

Arsenal and Chelsea will contest the Europa League final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday night.

There has been plenty of criticism for UEFA’s decision to host the final in Baku – which is situated over 2,800 miles east of London – as fans struggle to make their way to Azerbaijan’s capital.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the supporters who have managed to make the first instalment of two all-English European finals this year.

Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
A general view of supporters in the fan park in Baku (Simon Peach/PA)
Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
Chelsea fans visit the Fan Zone in Baku (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
Arsenal fans in the Fan Zone (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
Arsenal and Chelsea fans in Baku (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
Chelsea fans in Azerbaijan (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea and Arsenal Fans in Baku
Arsenal fans outside the Red Lion British pub in Baku (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Chelsea flags on display on the streets of Baku (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
An Arsenal scarf draped around the sculpture of the friendly man in the seaside boulevard (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Arsenal fans at the Olympic Stadium, Baku (Steven Paston/PA)

Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
A fan waves Chelsea flags in Dovlet Bayraq Meydani (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Chelsea fans pose for a picture at the Olympic Stadium, Baku (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Arsenal fans relax prior to the UEFA Europa League final (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Arsenal fans in front of Maiden Tower (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
A fan holds an Azerbaijan flag aloft during a local football match (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
General view of the UEFA Europa League statue outside the Heydar Aliyev Centre (Simon Peach/PA)
Chelsea v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Final – Olympic Stadium
Fans prior to the UEFA Europa League final at the Olympic Stadium (Steven Paston/PA)
