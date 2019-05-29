Hazard admits Europa League win is likely to be his Chelsea ‘goodbye’

Eden Hazard conceded he is likely to have played his last game for Chelsea after scoring twice in their Europa League final victory over Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring against his former club before Hazard provided the assist for Pedro and soon got on the scoresheet himself, coolly scoring from the penalty spot before putting the game to bed by sweeping home after a stunning Alex Iwobi strike briefly gave Arsenal hope.

Hazard suggested the Europa League victory would be his final match for Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hazard had previously said he would reveal his plans for the future following the game in Baku and, after initially being reticent to commit himself, told BT Sport: “I think it’s a goodbye but in football you never know.

“My dream was to play in Premier League, I did this for seven years in one of the biggest clubs in the world so now maybe it’s time for a new challenge.”

Hazard has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and added: “I will decide in a few days. My target was to win the trophy, that’s the only thing in my mind.

“I took my decision already, I said that two weeks’ ago. Now it depends on the club, both clubs. I’m just waiting like the fans wait. We’ll know in a couple of days.”

Speaking about the game itself, Hazard added: “In the first half both teams had a bit of stress because the final is something big for both teams but when Oli (Giroud) scored I think it was the beginning of a great night.

“We played well second half, they had a few chances at the end when it was 4-1, but we controlled the game and just happy to lift this trophy with the boys.”