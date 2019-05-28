Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is being headhunted by old rivals Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor, the Daily Mail reports. The Italian has two years left on his Stamford Bridge contract which is said to be worth £5million a season. However the Serie A giants, who pipped Sarri to the championship when he was in charge at Napoli, are reported to have put him as their number one pick for the top job, which could see his pay rocket to £6.2million a year.

Juventus have dismissed speculation linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Manchester United. The club were reported to have offered a shock swap deal to land Paul Pogba. According to the Independent, Juve were quick to scotch the rumours and emphasise the Argentina playmaker’s importance to the club.

Manchester City have joined the race for Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 23-year-old is thought to be ready for a move away from Real Betis and Pep Guardiola will assess his performance at the Copa America, the paper says. Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also interested in him, with Spurs previously reported to have offered 60million euro (£52.8m) for the former Paris St Germain player.

Matthijs De Ligt says reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United should be taken with a “pinch of salt”, according to Fox Sports. The 19-year-old Ajax captain and Holland defender said the rumours were “funny stories”.

Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt’s future is in the air (Adam Davy/PA)

Los Blancos have rejected an approach for Fede Valverde

While James Rodriguez was also targetted

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Arsenal have made contact with AC Milan over the 20-year-old Italy goalkeeper, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Luka Jovic: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Serbia striker, 21, can see himself in the Premier League or Serie A, Die Welt reports.