Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester City are considering a move for £40million-rated Monaco star Youri Tielemans, The Sun reports. Pep Guardiola was impressed by the 22-year-old, who is on loan at Leicester, during City’s win over the Foxes earlier this month, the paper says. It is reported that City have already made contact with the Belgian international’s representatives over a potential deal.

Juventus have reportedly offered a shock swap deal to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United. According to the Daily Express, the Italian side are ready to offer Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro to United in order to steal a march on Real Madrid, who are also said to be interested Pogba.

Paris St Germain have been linked with a potential swoop for Liverpool midfielder James Milner, according to The Sun. The veteran midfielder is entering the final months of his Anfield contract and is being lined up for a move to France, with PSG in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, the paper reports.

Liverpool’s James Milner has been linked with PSG (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United are willing to sell injury-prone defender Marcus Rojo for £6million, the Daily Mirror claims. The 29-year-old Argentinian played just six games for United last season and will be allowed to leave this summer by new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the paper says.

Meanwhile, United may need to act fast to land long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports. The Sun says claims in the Italian media suggest Real Madrid have made a £79million bid for the defender – although Napoli are understood to have rejected the initial offer. The papers says the Italian side are unwilling to budge unless a side meets the 27-year-old’s £132million release clause.

Social media round-up

Manchester United's pursuit of De Ligt appears to be OFF #MUFC https://t.co/sza70m8WMH — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 27, 2019

Wolves line up £10m move for Liverpool whizzkid Rafael Camachohttps://t.co/FBJ9lgSsEs pic.twitter.com/dvCPFxvK52 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 26, 2019

Players to watch

Jack Clarke: Spurs have been told to pay £20million to land the promising talent from Leeds United, the Daily Mirror says. The paper claims Tottenham are interested in the teenager following a breakthrough season in the Championship, but Leeds will not be willing to part with him cheaply.

Mehdi Abeid: The former Newcastle midfielder wants to return to the Premier League in the summer, rather than sign a new deal at Dijon, according to reports in France. L’Equipe says the 26-year-old has made a return to England a priority.