San Diego Padres hit seven home runs in thrashing of Toronto Blue Jays

The San Diego Padres hit a franchise-record seven home runs in their 19-4 obliteration of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Austin Hedges hit his first career grand slam, while Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each blasted two home runs.

Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered as San Diego stormed to their fifth win in a row.

The New York Yankees completed back-to-back victories against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

In the first game at Kauffman Stadium, the visitors prevailed 7-3 after scoring five runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin then each drove in two runs during a 6-5 victory in the evening as the Yankees recorded a seventh win in a row.

In other games the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 10-4, while the Philadelphia Phillies overcame the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.

The Chicago White Sox were demolished 8-1 by the Minnesota Twins, while the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6.

Advertising

The Washington Nationals thrashed the Miami Marlins 5-0, the Seattle Mariners were beaten 6-5 by the Oakland Athletics while the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2.

The New York Mets edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4, the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 and the Los Angeles Dodgers saw off the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2.

The Atlanta Braves were beaten 6-3 by the St Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 and the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Texas Rangers 3-2.