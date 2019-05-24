Injury takes the good feeling away from Travers

Mark Travers has been forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar after breaking his thumb in training.

The 20-year-old Bournemouth keeper reported for Ireland’s week-long training camp in Quinta do Lago, Portugal on a high after playing in the final two game’s of his club’s Premier League campaign.

However, his hopes of pushing number one Darren Randolph have been dashed by an injury which is unlike anything either goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly or team doctor Alan Byrne have come across in the past.

Manager Mick McCarthy said: “It is an injury that Alan Kelly and the Doc have never seen – he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Travers’ misfortune leaves McCarthy with only two keepers – Randolph and Kristiansund BK’s Seam McDermott – at his disposal, and he and Kelly will assess their options with the squad due to return to Dublin next week before beginning preparations for the trip to Copenhagen next Friday evening and Gibraltar’s visit to the Aviva Stadium three days later.