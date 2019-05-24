Injury scare as Eoin Morgan taken to hospital for X-ray

England captain Eoin Morgan will undergo “a precautionary X-ray” after injuring his left index finger in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Morgan was practising with his team-mates at the Ageas Bowl ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills.

A short statement from the ECB read: “Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray.”

Eoin Morgan during practice on Friday (Adam Davy, PA)

Morgan was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire’s ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business.

The batsman was set to rejoin the team ahead of the match, for which England plan to use 12 players.

All fingers will be crossed for good news on Morgan, though, given his crucial importance to the campaign.

Widely regarded as England’s finest limited-overs skipper, the Dubliner is also in a rich vein of form with the bat.

Liam Dawson speaks to the media in Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

England spinner Liam Dawson was not present when the incident occurred, with his training session taking place at the Nursery Ground.

He was quickly made aware of the captain’s predicament, though.

“I was batting on the other side, so I didn’t know what went on. When I came back to the dressing room a couple of the lads were talking,” he said.

“I just heard he got hit on the finger. I don’t think it’s too bad, we’ll see what happens tomorrow. I don’t really know the extent of it.”

Asked to explain Morgan’s importance to the squad, Dawson added: “He’s massive. The cricket that’s been played over the last four years has all been led by him. Hopefully he’s fit and raring to go.”