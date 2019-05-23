Montenegro loses appeal against playing next home match behind closed doors

UEFA has rejected Montenegro’s appeal against playing their next home match behind closed doors after some of their supporters racially abused England players in March.

Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi were particularly targeted by groups of home fans within the Gradski Stadion in Podgorica during the Three Lions’ 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win.

Montenegro were subsequently ordered by UEFA to play their June 7 qualifier at home to Kosovo in an empty stadium, and the original ruling has been upheld.

A UEFA statement read: “The appeal lodged by Football Association of Montenegro has been dismissed.”

Sterling celebrated his goal in the game in front of the Montenegrin fans, who were heard directing monkey chants to England’s black players.

Further charges, carrying fines amounting to 20,000 euros (£17,260), were handed down by the governing body to Montenegro for the setting off of fireworks, throwing objects on to the pitch, crowd disturbances and stairways being blocked.