Wickets galore at Taunton as leaders Somerset take on struggling Warwickshire

Somerset were bowled out for 209 as 17 wickets fell on the opening day of their Specsavers County Championship Division One match with winless Warwickshire at Taunton.

After an uncontested toss the table-toppers were dismissed before tea, but Warwickshire’s batsmen also struggled, collapsing to 79 for five before ending the day on 110 for seven.

Warwickshire’s Oliver Hannon-Dalby was the pick of the bowlers, claiming a career-best five for 18 while Craig Overton took three for 25 for Somerset.

Will Jacks scored a maiden first-class hundred for Surrey as they reached 420 for nine against Kent in Beckenham.

The Surrey batsman, playing in his 12th first-class game, dug in to score 120 and put on a 175-run sixth-wicket partnership with Scott Borthwick (95) as the pair helped their side recover from 65 for five.

Kent debutant Wiaan Mulder took four wickets for 103 while the other four bowlers picked up one wicket each.

Hampshire reached 288 for six as Joe Weatherley scored his first half-century for 11 months against Nottinghamshire on the Isle of Wight.

Weatherley hit 66 with Steven Mullaney and Jake Ball taking two wickets each as first-class cricket was played on the island for the first time since 1963.

In Division Two, Worcestershire’s Wayne Parnell shone with the ball and the bat as 15 wickets fell in the clash with Lancashire at the Emirates Old Trafford.

James Anderson recorded his 46th first-class five-wicket haul but the visitors fought back from 38 for seven to score 172, with Parnell hitting 63.

Lancashire were 88 for five at stumps, with Parnell claiming three wickets for 19 runs.

Sussex’s Ben Brown and Chris Jordan produced a remarkable recovery from 68 for six to 370 for six against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The pair put on a stand of 302, with Jordan on 158 and Brown 153 at the close of play.

Gloucestershire bowled Durham out for 158 before reaching 120 for five in reply, leaving themselves just 38 runs behind the hosts at Chester-Le-Street.

With 15 wickets falling on day one, Gloucestershire’s David Payne took four for 40 while Matt Salisbury took three for 18 for Durham.

Billy Root scored a half-century as Glamorgan fought back on the second day of their game against Derbyshire at Derby.

Root, who is banned from bowling because of a suspect action, hit 53 from 68 balls as Glamorgan reached 214 for four in reply to Derbyshire’s 378.