Tom Daley’s husband hits out at British Swimming in buggy row

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black has refused to back down in a row with British Swimming relating to access issues concerning their baby son, Robbie.

Black launched a series of explosive tweets accusing the governing body of presiding over a “toxic environment” and of “creating a situation that is neither safe nor welcoming for our family”.

Black and the couple’s son, whom they welcomed via a surrogate last year, were not present to watch Daley and Grace Reid win gold in the mixed synchro competition at the Diving World Series in London on Sunday.

We are so proud of him! And want more than anything to be there, but some rather cruel, thoughtless @britishswimming organisers have created a situation that is neither safe nor welcoming for our family. https://t.co/rcrgIP0Od0 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 19, 2019

Press Association Sport understands the issue revolves around British Swimming’s inability to grant special dispensation to the couple to bring a baby buggy onto the concourse for the event.

In a tweet prior to the final day of competition on Sunday, Black revealed his and his son’s absence by claiming that “some rather cruel, thoughtless @Britishswimming organisers have created a situation that is neither safe nor welcoming for our family”.

However he later appeared to back-track, using another tweet to insist the issue had “little or nothing to do with a pram”, but neglecting to elaborate any further.

This situation had little to nothing to do with a pram. I never asked to bring one in, and we certainly had no interest in being poolside with one. Anyone there plainly saw that our son was on my lap. This pram story is a lie @britishswimming is telling. https://t.co/7kGB14NO2b — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 20, 2019

In a statement, British Swimming responded: “British Swimming is extremely disappointed that Tom’s husband felt that he couldn’t be at the London Aquatic Centre to support Tom yesterday.

“The London Aquatic Centre’s policy is not to allow buggies onto the spectator concourse for health and safety reasons and British Swimming supported this policy to ensure the safety of everyone attending this exciting event.”