Norrie knocked out in first round of Lyon Open

Cameron Norrie was far from his best as he crashed out of the Lyon Open at the first hurdle on Monday.

Norrie never got going in a 6-1 6-3 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert, with a rain delay in the second set coming too late for Norrie to slow his opponent’s momentum.

Humbert has struggled since reaching the semi-finals in Marseille in February and had been looking uncomfortable on clay, but there only ever looked to be one winner in this contest as he raced into a 4-0 lead, with Norrie not winning any of his service games in the first set.

With the match at 4-3 after the rain delay Norrie forced two break points but could not capitalise and Humbert saw the game out to set up a second-round tie with third seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.