Menu

Advertising

Norrie knocked out in first round of Lyon Open

UK & international sports | Published:

Norrie lost 6-1 6-3 to Ugo Humbert.

Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round

Cameron Norrie was far from his best as he crashed out of the Lyon Open at the first hurdle on Monday.

Norrie never got going in a 6-1 6-3 defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert, with a rain delay in the second set coming too late for Norrie to slow his opponent’s momentum.

Humbert has struggled since reaching the semi-finals in Marseille in February and had been looking uncomfortable on clay, but there only ever looked to be one winner in this contest as he raced into a 4-0 lead, with Norrie not winning any of his service games in the first set.

With the match at 4-3 after the rain delay Norrie forced two break points but could not capitalise and Humbert saw the game out to set up a second-round tie with third seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News