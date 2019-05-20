Former England academy captain Turgut in Ibiza hospital after horror fall

Former Hull and Salford forward Jansin Turgut is in intensive care after falling from the third floor of a car park on the island of Ibiza.

Turgut, 23, a former England academy captain who was recently released by Salford following a disciplinary hearing, is being treated for serious head injuries.

In a statement, his former club said: “Salford Red Devils are saddened to hear of the severe injuries suffered by former player Jansin Turgut.

“It has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has been taken to Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic in Ibiza.

“The club are currently in contact with Jansin’s family, while further details are being established.

“Salford Red Devils wish Jansin a full and speedy recovery and request that all supporters remain respectful of his family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

England RL tweeted: “Sending our best wishes to former England Academy captain Jansin Turgut who has suffered serious injuries after a fall in Ibiza.”

Turgut signed for the Red Devils at the end of the 2018 season following a successful trial and appeared in the club’s opening 10 matches of the 2019 Super League season.

However, he was suspended for allegedly breaching club protocol and sacked in early April.