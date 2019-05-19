Jamie Murray: Andy’s on track with his recovery from hip surgery

Jamie Murray has given an upbeat report on his brother Andy’s recovery from hip surgery while stressing it remains hard to know what will be possible in terms of him returning to action.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy underwent a second hip operation in January following the Australian Open and the 32-year-old is yet to set a date for a potential return.

This year’s Wimbledon gets under way on July 1.

Doubles star Jamie, having taken part in an event on Sunday testing the new Court One roof at Wimbledon, was asked if it was likely his brother would be playing on the court in the future.

And he said: “I hope so. I’m pretty sure he wants to be able to do that again at some point.

“He’s doing his rehab, I think he’s kind of on track with his recovery for where he is in terms of the timing of it right now.

Jamie Murray, right, teamed up with Martina Navratilova to take on John McEnroe and Kim Clijsters under Court One’s new roof (Steven Paston/PA)

“And I think his goal is just rehab, get his hip as strong as possible so that when he does get the chance to get back out on court and train properly, he’s best positioned to really find out what is going to be possible for him.

“He’s hitting a few tennis balls. He’s not like tanking it around the court or anything like that movement-wise, but as I said that is what he is building up to and I don’t know exactly when that will happen.

“He’s doing fine, pain-free and a lot happier obviously. So we’ll have to just wait and see. It’s just difficult to know what is going to be possible for him.”

Jamie has been playing golf with Andy, and added: “That’s his competition just now.

“He’s been starved of that for a while, so he’s been getting right into that, which is cool. Not so good for me because he is playing better than me just now!”