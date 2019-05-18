PSG ease to victory over troubled Dijon

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain eased to a 4-0 victory over Dijon that maintained their 16-point lead at the top of the table and left their struggling visitors on the verge of relegation.

Their eighth league title was secured last month but they continue to impress, and in doing so further threatened Dijon’s hopes of survival, with one remaining league fixture.

Defeat left Dijon in 19th and desperately scrapping for 18th, which would take them into a relegation play-off they may yet survive. Monaco’s 2-0 victory over Amiens took them five points clear of the bottom two, and therefore also beyond Dijon’s reach.

PSG’s two goals inside the opening four minutes, from Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani, made the visitors’ already intimidating challenge appear even more difficult.

Kylian Mbappe scored a third goal before half-time, and added a second in the second half, ending any remaining doubt surrounding their latest three points.

Di Maria required only three minutes to give his side the lead, when he sent an impressive strike from midfield high into the centre of the net and beyond the reach of goalkeeper Runar Runarsson after receiving possession from Julian Draxler.

The Argentinian then almost instantly created their second, when he found space to cross towards Cavani, who from in front of goal sent a close-range header high and in.

Cavani had just threatened again with a shot that was blocked when, in the 36th minute, Mbappe extended their lead with a close-range finish from in front of goal.

Dijon’s pursuit of an unlikely comeback was then punished in the 56th minute, when Leandro Paredes led a swift break before delivering the fine through-ball that played in Mbappe to routinely score with a right-footed shot, again from in front of goal.

Lille’s 5-0 victory over Angers means PSG’s insurmountable lead was not extended, but after 37 league fixtures they have a total of 91 points, having scored 104 goals. Lille have also secured second, and therefore Ligue 1’s second Champions League spot.

Dijon could yet overtake Caen and move up to 18th to enter the relegation play-off; Caen can also escape the bottom three at Amiens’ expense.