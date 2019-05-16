Van Gerwen pips Cross to claim Premier League top spot once again

Michael Van Gerwen continued his Premier League dominance by topping the table for a seventh consecutive season.

The Dutchman headed into the final night of the regular campaign in Leeds one point behind Rob Cross, knowing a win would put the pressure on the former electrician.

FINAL STANDINGS! So here we have it. After 16 gruelling and unpredictable nights of competition, here is the final 2019 @Unibet Premier League table. Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney and James Wade will star @TheO2 next Thursday. pic.twitter.com/EbylIqRiTa — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 16, 2019

Van Gerwen held up his end of the bargain, beating Mensur Suljovic 8-5, before Cross lost 8-6 to James Wade in the final match of the evening.

Wade was already assured of a play-off spot and will take on Cross again in the semi-final at the O2 Arena next week.

Daryl Gurney won the race for fourth place, beating off competition from Gerwyn Price and Suljovic, to secure a maiden Premier League semi with Van Gerwen, whom he did the double over earlier this campaign.

Michael Van Gerwen v Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross v James Wade

Price put the pressure on in the opener, extending Peter Wright’s winless streak to 11 matches with a convincing 8-3 victory.

But any hopes the Welshman had of qualifying were extinguished when Gurney saw off Michael Smith by the same scoreline courtesy of a 101.8 average and five maximums.

VAN GERWEN WINS! He moves back ahead of Cross, meaning Cross needs to win to take top spot! And the Play-Offs are now confirmed… it's Van Gerwen, Cross, Wade and Gurney!#Unibet180 pic.twitter.com/oS1957Fqia — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 16, 2019

That left Suljovic needing to beat Van Gerwen, but the Austrian slipped 5-0 behind before restoring some pride with a late rally.

Cross struggled to emulate his recent impressive form and surrendered top spot as Wade, despite missing plenty of doubles, took advantage to finish third and avoid a last-four clash with Van Gerwen.