Dutch Grand Prix to return to the F1 calendar in 2020 after a 35-year absence

Formula One is returning to Holland for the first time in 35 years after announcing the Dutch Grand Prix will be on the calendar next season.

Max Verstappen’s rise as one of the sport’s biggest stars has encouraged F1 to strike a deal in the Dutchman’s homeland.

And, on Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Zandvoort, which last staged a grand prix in 1985, becomes Liberty Media’s second new race under its regime.

The race in Holland is set to replace the Spanish Grand Prix.

While a grand prix in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi will also be added to the schedule in 2020, the future of the British Grand Prix, remains uncertain.

The race at Silverstone in July is set to be the last unless a new agreement is reached.

Silverstone chiefs, who were in Barcelona last weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix, are confident a contract extension will be agreed, but say there are a number of sticking points which could yet scupper the deal.