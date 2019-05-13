Menu

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sports | Published:

Plenty of silverware was handed out over the weekend.

Pep Guardiola is lifted up high after Manchester City clinch the Premier League title again

Manchester City clinched the Premier League title while Saracens were among a host of other teams to lift silverware over the weekend.

Jos Buttler provided fireworks in the cricket, and Lewis Hamilton sipped champagne in Spain after his latest Formula One victory.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their 4-1 win at Brighton
Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their 4-1 win at Brighton. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The party starts in Manchester
The party starts in Manchester. (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Jos Buttler on his way to the second fastest England ODI century as the hosts beat Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl
Jos Buttler on his way to the second-fastest England ODI century as the hosts beat Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. (Adam Davy/PA)
Saracens celebrate their Champions Cup final win over Leinster at St James' Park
Saracens lift the trophy after their Champions Cup final win over Leinster at St James’ Park. (David Davies/PA)
Liverpool fans welcome their team's bus to Anfield before their final game of the Premier League season
Liverpool fans welcome their team’s bus to Anfield before their final game of the Premier League season. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas celebrate after they finished 1-2 in the Spanish Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas spray the champagne after they finished 1-2 in the Spanish Grand Prix. (Joan Monfort/AP)
Old Trafford empties before full-time as Manchester United suffer a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff
Old Trafford empties before full-time as Manchester United suffer a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal lift the Women's Super League trophy
Arsenal lift the Women’s Super League trophy. (John Walton/PA)
The Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, celebrate as Salford secure promotion to the EFL with a 3-0 win over Fylde at Wembley
The Neville brothers, Gary and Phil, celebrate as Salford secure promotion to the EFL with a 3-0 win over Fylde at Wembley. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A kiss goodbye? Eden Hazard gestures towards the Chelsea fans after the 0-0 draw at Leicester

>A kiss goodbye? Eden Hazard gestures towards the Chelsea fans after the 0-0 draw at Leicester. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rangers fans cheer towards Celtic’s Scott Brown as the blue half of Glasgow enjoys an Old Firm derby victory
Rangers fans jeer at Celtic’s Scott Brown as the blue half of Glasgow enjoys an Old Firm derby victory. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring in stoppage time of Arsenal's 3-1 win at Burnley
Eddie Nketiah reacts after scoring in stoppage time during Arsenal’s 3-1 win at Burnley. (Nigel French/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the final of the Madrid Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic soaks it in after winning the final of the Madrid Open against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Derby players react after they were awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned during their 1-0 loss to Leeds in the Championship play-offs
Derby players react after they were awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned during their 1-0 loss to Leeds in the Championship play-offs. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dwight Gayle seconds before he is controversially shown a second yellow card during West Brom's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa
Dwight Gayle seconds before he is controversially shown a second yellow card during West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Championship play-offs. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mike Hammond, right, celebrates scoring as Great Britain return to the Ice Hockey World Championship for the first time in 25 years with a 3-1 defeat to Germany
Mike Hammond, right, celebrates scoring as Great Britain return to the Ice Hockey World Championship for the first time in 25 years with a 3-1 defeat to Germany. (Petr David Josek/AP)
Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako and Bouremouth's Adam Smith get up close and personal during a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace’s Bakary Sako and Bouremouth’s Adam Smith clash during a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marcus Kinhult kisses the trophy after winning the British Masters
Marcus Kinhult kisses the trophy after winning the British Masters (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mansfield Town v Newport County – Sky Bet League One Play-off – Semi Final – Second Leg – One Call Stadium
Newport players celebrate their League Two play-off semi-final penalty shootout win over Mansfield. (Barrington Coombs/PA)
UK & international sports

