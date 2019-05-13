Riyad Mahrez determined to establish himself with champions Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez vowed to establish himself at Manchester City after his crucial goal helped settle the title race in their favour.

Algeria international Mahrez, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, became City’s record signing last summer when he joined from the Foxes for £60milion.

The winger has started only 14 Premier League matches this season, but the last of those came at Brighton in Sunday’s title decider.

Through the ups & downs, always believe … it's just the beginning. El hamdulilah always ?? pic.twitter.com/UDQ3GRrqSW — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 12, 2019

And Mahrez responded to his surprise selection with the vital third goal, skilfully leaving Lewis Dunk on his backside before lashing the ball into the top corner.

He said: “It’s not easy to come to a team, a squad, who won everything last season.

“But I’m very confident about myself and never doubt my quality. I knew when I had my chance I would take it. I scored, I helped the team, we played very good, and we deserved to win the league.

Riyad Mahrez helped Leicester win the title in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Advertising

“I’m very happy here. It’s not that because I don’t play I’m going to go somewhere else. It’s part of the game. I need to stay strong because it’s part of my personality. I’m never going to go away from teams.

“That’s easy to do but I’m very confident about my quality and there’s another season next season. I know the league. I did a lot of things in this league already.”

City eventually ran out 4-1 winners to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point.

Advertising

Glenn Murray briefly made it twitchy for the visitors when he headed Brighton in front but goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan ensured City retained their crown.

“It’s a great achievement but we have to give credit to our opponents, Liverpool,” added Mahrez.

“They are an amazing team as well. They deserved to win the league as well but we were a bit better – we have 98 points and they have 97. It’s amazing.”