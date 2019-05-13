Mercedes send F1 car to home of terminally ill boy who inspired Hamilton

Mercedes have arranged for their Formula One car to be sent to the home of a terminally ill boy who Lewis Hamilton said inspired him to victory in Spain.

Moments after he recaptured the lead of the championship from Valtteri Bottas following his fine victory at the Circuit de Catalunya, an emotional Hamilton dedicated his triumph to Harry Shaw – a five-year-old who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Hamilton had been alerted to Harry’s tragic plight ahead of Sunday’s race after Mercedes showed him a video of support sent in by the youngster from his hospital bed.

Harry has since been transferred to his Surrey home for his final days.

Well done @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1. Harry is very proud of you! Thank you for your support today. Now let’s help Harry raise money for cancer research. https://t.co/W5NQ9Mz4XI #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/vK0fMEqiIE — Harry Shaw (@HarrysPledge5) May 12, 2019

And, in a touching gesture by the sport’s world champions, Press Association Sport has learned they have flown in a Mercedes F1 car to Harry’s house.

Harry will also be presented with Hamilton’s winning trophy from Sunday’s Barcelona race.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Hamilton posted a heartbreaking 17-second video to his Instagram account which he had received from Harry.

Wearing a Mercedes cap, and lying next to a signed Hamilton picture in his hospital bed, Harry says: “Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for all of the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.”

Hamilton, his voice croaking, said: “Today, I was just super-inspired by this kid that sent me a message.

“He was my spirit angel.”

Harry’s parents, Charlotte and James, have set up a charity page to raise money for research into the disease – Ewing’s sarcoma.

They have so far raised more than £15,000.