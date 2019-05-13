Lewis Hamilton inspired to Spanish Grand Prix win by young terminally ill fan

Lewis Hamilton has said he will contact the terminally ill boy who inspired him to victory in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Moments after he recaptured the lead of the world championship from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas following his fine victory at the Circuit de Catalunya, Hamilton dedicated the triumph to Harry Shaw, a five-year-old who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

He was recently given just one week to live.

Hamilton had been alerted to Harry’s tragic plight after Mercedes showed a video of support from the youngster, sent to them by his family, ahead of Sunday’s race.

Wearing a Mercedes cap, and lying next to a signed Hamilton picture in his London hospital bed, Harry says: “Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for all of the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.”

Following the win which puts him firmly in the box seat for a sixth title, an emotional Hamilton said: “I got a great message from this young kid called Harry and he just became my spirit angel.

“When I woke up this morning, I was a bit lost and wondering how today was going to go. Then I saw that message and I was like, ‘I see you, Harry, I’ve got you’. ”

“I was looking for inspiration and something to grab to, so I dedicate today’s race to him.

For Harry ? This brave, inspiring young man was diagnosed with cancer in August 2018 and he’s not stopped fighting since! We’re supporting @HarrysPledge5 to raise money for research into Ewing’s Sarcoma and other childhood cancers Pledge your support ? https://t.co/qQGXZIywYK pic.twitter.com/A13UmWSM1o — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 12, 2019

“You try to go out there and do something for someone. It doesn’t always turn out as well as it has but I hope he is watching.

“I will be sending him a message shortly after this, and we are going to try and do something special for him.”

Hamilton was an eye-watering six-tenths slower than Bottas in qualifying, but, after he admitted to being too kind to the Finn on their first-lap tussle in Azerbaijan a fortnight ago, the world champion made no mistake on Sunday, delivering his best start of the campaign to draw alongside his team-mate within metres and made the move stick at the opening right-hander.

Hamilton then led to the finish, also posting the fastest lap, to move seven points ahead of Bottas as Mercedes retained their 100 per cent record this season following a fifth straight one-two finish.

Max Verstappen completed the podium, while Sebastian Vettel is now 48 points adrift of Hamilton after he finished only fourth.